HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group Ltd. alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $259.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) traded up 2.47% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. 663,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.66. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $277.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.27. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post $20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/highvista-strategies-llc-purchases-shares-of-1300-everest-re-group-ltd-re.html.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.