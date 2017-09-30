HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $324,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Stock

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,512,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,320,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55,824 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 65,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 66.0% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE MFA) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 1,491,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.71. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA Financial had a net margin of 61.94% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

