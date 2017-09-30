HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 919.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,871 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Global PLC worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2,739.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,923,000 after buying an additional 9,842,167 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,980,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,644,000 after buying an additional 2,830,216 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,727,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,604,000 after buying an additional 1,255,100 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,550,000 after buying an additional 1,072,519 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) traded up 2.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,198 shares. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06.

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 139,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,022,990.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 761,816 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $2,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,975,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,253,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,610,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,412,081 and have sold 182,985 shares valued at $5,994,738. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Macquarie lowered Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Global PLC from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

