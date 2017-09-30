Hexcel Corporation (HXL) versus Rockwell Collins (COL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hexcel Corporation and Rockwell Collins’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel Corporation $1.95 billion 2.64 $442.00 million $2.73 21.03 Rockwell Collins $6.07 billion 3.50 $1.35 billion $5.07 25.78

Rockwell Collins has higher revenue and earnings than Hexcel Corporation. Hexcel Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Collins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Hexcel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Rockwell Collins shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Hexcel Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rockwell Collins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hexcel Corporation has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Collins has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hexcel Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rockwell Collins pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hexcel Corporation pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Collins pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rockwell Collins has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rockwell Collins is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel Corporation and Rockwell Collins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel Corporation 12.99% 18.69% 9.53% Rockwell Collins 11.52% 26.20% 7.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hexcel Corporation and Rockwell Collins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel Corporation 0 6 6 0 2.50 Rockwell Collins 1 16 3 0 2.10

Hexcel Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Rockwell Collins has a consensus target price of $121.22, suggesting a potential downside of 7.26%. Given Hexcel Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hexcel Corporation is more favorable than Rockwell Collins.

Summary

Hexcel Corporation beats Rockwell Collins on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel Corporation

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets. It operates in two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment consists of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight structures, molded components, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality. Its products are used in a range of end applications, such as commercial and military aircraft, space launch vehicles and satellites, wind turbine blades, automotive, and recreational products.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc. designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services. The Commercial Systems segment supplies aviation electronics systems, products and services to customers located throughout the world. The Government Systems segment provides a range of electronic products, systems and services to customers including the United States Department of Defense, various ministries of defense, other government agencies and defense contractors around the world. The Information Management Services segment provides communications services, systems integration and security solutions across the aviation, airport, rail and nuclear security markets.

