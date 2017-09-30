Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hersha Hospitality Trust earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3112433781956 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. FBR & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE HT) opened at 18.67 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 4,165 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,678.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 1,500 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,581.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,079 shares of company stock worth $180,706. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/hersha-hospitality-trust-ht-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.