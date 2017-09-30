Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) remained flat at $21.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,010 shares. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $86.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/heritage-crystal-clean-inc-hcci-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,252 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $38,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $395,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.