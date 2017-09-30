Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTBK. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce Corp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ HTBK) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,038 shares. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Heritage Commerce Corp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,477.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Komas Julianne M. Biagini sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $49,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,597,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 586,438 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 240,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

