Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Commerce Corp earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7943657393335 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) traded up 0.35% on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,038 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $14.87.

Get Heritage Commerce Corp alerts:

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Heritage Commerce Corp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 25.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce Corp in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/heritage-commerce-corp-htbk-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-17.html.

In related news, Director Komas Julianne M. Biagini sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $49,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,477.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.