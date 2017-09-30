Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) opened at 121.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. Henkel AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $97.65 and a 52 week high of $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

