Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (HLE) PT Set at €48.00 by Nord/LB

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €48.00 ($57.14) price target by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €40.70 ($48.45) target price on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.81) target price on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €52.00 ($61.90) target price on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, equinet AG set a €51.00 ($60.71) target price on shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.05 ($58.39).

Shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co (HLE) opened at 50.123 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of €5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.353. Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co has a 12-month low of €31.75 and a 12-month high of €52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of €47.26 and a 200-day moving average of €44.47.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co Company Profile

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

