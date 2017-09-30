Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE HLX) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 1,692,738 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company’s market cap is $1.09 billion.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post ($0.14) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31,634.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,588,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,859.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,253,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,647,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,341,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,130,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

