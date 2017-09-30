Head to Head Survey: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) & Its Peers

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) is one of 565 publicly-traded companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.8% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Competitors 345 1483 1510 26 2.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 40.69%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. 56.60% 13.05% 6.50% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Competitors 25.10% 6.35% 4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. N/A N/A 7.09 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.14

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TPVG Advisers LLC.

