Head-To-Head Review: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Sinovac Biotech (SVA)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) and Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.78, meaning that its share price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinovac Biotech has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Sinovac Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Sinovac Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,294.59% -58.23% -45.65% Sinovac Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Sinovac Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.22 million 213.08 -$53.19 million ($2.84) -4.12 Sinovac Biotech $64.02 million 6.27 -$837,000.00 ($0.08) -88.11

Sinovac Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Sinovac Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syndax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Sinovac Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sinovac Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 112.61%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sinovac Biotech.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer. It is developing entinostat, which has direct effects on both cancer cells and immune regulatory cells, and SNDX-6352, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody, to enhance the body’s immune response on tumors that have shown sensitivity to immunotherapy. Entinostat is being evaluated as a combination therapeutic in Phase Ib/II clinical trials with Merck & Co., Inc. for non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma, with Genentech, Inc. for TNBC, and with Pfizer Inc. and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for ovarian cancer.

Sinovac Biotech Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Sinovac) is a holding company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, Haemagglutinase5 Neuraminidase1 (H5N1) and Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic influenza and mumps. The Company’s pipeline consists of vaccine candidates in the clinical and pre-clinical development Phases in China. The Company is engaged in the sales, marketing, manufacturing and development of vaccines for infectious disease. The Company develops various products, including Healive, Bilive, Anflu, Panflu Whole Viron Pandemic Influenza Vaccine, Split Viron Pandemic Influenza Vaccine, Panflu.1, RabEnd, Mumps Vaccine, Enterovirus 71 (EV71) Vaccine, Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Rubella Vaccine, Varicella Vaccine and Sabin Inactivated Polio Vaccine.

