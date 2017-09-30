Head to Head Review: Retail Properties of America (RPAI) & Rouse Properties (RSE)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) and Rouse Properties (NYSE:RSE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rouse Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Rouse Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $565.53 million 5.35 $351.03 million $0.80 16.41 Rouse Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Rouse Properties.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Rouse Properties does not pay a dividend. Retail Properties of America pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Rouse Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 34.57% 9.20% 4.44% Rouse Properties -12.34% -9.28% -1.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Rouse Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 4 2 0 2.33 Rouse Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Retail Properties of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Rouse Properties.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Rouse Properties on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. As of December 31, 2016, it had identified 10 target markets, including Dallas, Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix and Austin. Its properties include 23rd Street Plaza, Azalea Square I, Boulevard Plaza, Brown’s Lane, Cranberry Square, Denton Crossing, Dorman Center I & II, Edgemont Town Center, Edwards Multiplex, Green’s Corner, Home Depot Plaza, Lake Mary Pointe, Lincoln Park, University Town Center and Winchester Commons.

About Rouse Properties

Rouse Properties, Inc. is a United States-based real estate investment company. The Company owns and manages regional malls in protected markets or submarkets in the United States. The Company operates through the retail segment, which includes the operation, development and management of regional malls. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 40 malls and retail centers in over 20 states totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of retail space. The Company’s properties include Animas Valley Mall; Bayshore Mall; Birchwood Mall; Cache Valley Mall; Chesterfield Towne Center; Chula Vista Center; Colony Square Mall; Fig Garden Village; Grand Traverse Mall; Greenville Mall; Lakeland Square; Lansing Mall; Mall St. Vincent; NewPark Mall; North Plains Mall; Pierre Bossier Mall; Sikes Senter; Silver Lake Mall; Southland Center; Southland Mall; Spring Hill Mall; Valley Hills Mall; Vista Ridge Mall; Washington Park Mall; West Valley Mall; Westwood Mall, and White Mountain Mall.

