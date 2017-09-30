Head to Head Review: Manning & Napier (MN) and Its Rivals

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Manning & Napier to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Volatility & Risk
Manning & Napier has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning & Napier’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Manning & Napier and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Manning & Napier
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Manning & Napier Competitors
|666
|2044
|1973
|41
|2.29
Manning & Napier presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. As a group, “Investment Management” companies have a potential downside of 2.73%. Given Manning & Napier’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Manning & Napier is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Manning & Napier and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier
|3.41%
|34.28%
|20.97%
|Manning & Napier Competitors
|31.11%
|108.81%
|29.37%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Manning & Napier and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|EBITDA
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier
|$229.41 million
|$80.46 million
|7.45
|Manning & Napier Competitors
|$817.34 million
|$231.50 million
|-10.17
Manning & Napier’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier. Manning & Napier is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.0% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Manning & Napier pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 65.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Manning & Napier is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Summary
Manning & Napier peers beat Manning & Napier on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
Manning & Napier Company Profile
Manning & Napier, Inc. is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services. It offers equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds. It serves a client base of high net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans (Taft-Hartley), endowments and foundations. It offers its investment management capabilities through direct sales to high net worth individuals and institutions, as well as through third-party intermediaries, platforms and institutional investment consultants. Its investment management offerings include approximately 40 separate account composites, and over 60 mutual funds and collective investment trusts.
Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.