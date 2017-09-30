Head to Head Review: Manning & Napier (MN) and Its Rivals

Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Manning & Napier to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Manning & Napier has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manning & Napier’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Manning & Napier and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Manning & Napier Competitors 666 2044 1973 41 2.29

Manning & Napier presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. As a group, “Investment Management” companies have a potential downside of 2.73%. Given Manning & Napier’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Manning & Napier is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Manning & Napier and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier 3.41% 34.28% 20.97% Manning & Napier Competitors 31.11% 108.81% 29.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manning & Napier and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier $229.41 million $80.46 million 7.45 Manning & Napier Competitors $817.34 million $231.50 million -10.17

Manning & Napier’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier. Manning & Napier is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Investment Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Manning & Napier pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 65.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Manning & Napier is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Manning & Napier peers beat Manning & Napier on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services. It offers equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds. It serves a client base of high net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans (Taft-Hartley), endowments and foundations. It offers its investment management capabilities through direct sales to high net worth individuals and institutions, as well as through third-party intermediaries, platforms and institutional investment consultants. Its investment management offerings include approximately 40 separate account composites, and over 60 mutual funds and collective investment trusts.

