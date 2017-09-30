Head to Head Review: Bio Blast Pharma (ORPN) versus Its Peers

Bio Blast Pharma (NASDAQ: ORPN) is one of 292 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bio Blast Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. alerts:

This table compares Bio Blast Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio Blast Pharma N/A -155.26% -128.89% Bio Blast Pharma Competitors -4,784.75% -355.33% -43.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Bio Blast Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bio Blast Pharma has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio Blast Pharma’s peers have a beta of 6.57, meaning that their average share price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bio Blast Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio Blast Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bio Blast Pharma Competitors 1400 4543 12413 314 2.62

Bio Blast Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $39.08, indicating a potential upside of 1,704.85%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 31.60%. Given Bio Blast Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bio Blast Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio Blast Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bio Blast Pharma N/A -$9.96 million -0.59 Bio Blast Pharma Competitors $473.35 million $171.87 million -6.94

Bio Blast Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bio Blast Pharma. Bio Blast Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bio Blast Pharma peers beat Bio Blast Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bio Blast Pharma

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (BioBlast) is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, licensing, acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic and metabolic diseases. It focuses on therapeutic platforms that offer solutions for several diseases that share a common pathophysiological mechanism, which are the functional changes that accompany a particular syndrome or disease. It also focuses on diseases with severe and debilitating manifestations. The Company has several drug candidates in clinical or preclinical development targeting neuromuscular/central nervous system (CNS) and mitochondrial diseases. Its drug candidates include Trehalose IV Solution, BB-FA (Bioblast-Friedreich’s ataxia) and BBrm-02. The Company’s product candidate platforms include Protein Stabilizing Platform, Read-through Platform and Mitochondrial Protein Replacement Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.