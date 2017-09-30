Head-To-Head Comparison: Nuance Communications (NUAN) vs. Its Competitors

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nuance Communications to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuance Communications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 2 5 1 2.88 Nuance Communications Competitors 389 2314 4399 115 2.59

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.59%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Nuance Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuance Communications and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.98 billion $406.34 million -65.50 Nuance Communications Competitors $1.51 billion $446.20 million 41.55

Nuance Communications has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Nuance Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications -3.38% 14.73% 4.83% Nuance Communications Competitors -42.08% -25.29% -9.98%

Volatility and Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuance Communications’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions. Its Mobile segment provides a portfolio of specialized virtual assistants and connected services. The Enterprise segment provides automated customer solutions and services. The solutions for the Enterprise segment include On-Premise solutions and services, and On-Demand multichannel cloud. The Imaging segment provides software solutions that help professionals and organizations to gain control of their document and information processes. Imaging segment include multi-function printer (MFP) scan automation solutions and MFP Print automation solutions.

