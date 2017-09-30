Head to Head Comparison: Millennial Media (MM) and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG)

Millennial Media (NYSE: MM) and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Millennial Media does not pay a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millennial Media and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennial Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $7.83 billion 1.04 $1.09 billion $1.39 14.96

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) has higher revenue and earnings than Millennial Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Millennial Media and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennial Media -23.47% -26.25% -19.24% Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) 7.19% 27.72% 4.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Millennial Media and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennial Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) 2 4 10 0 2.50

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) is more favorable than Millennial Media.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) beats Millennial Media on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millennial Media Company Profile

Millennial Media, Inc. is an independent mobile advertising marketplace delivering products and services to advertisers and developers. The Company offers advertisers a suite of solutions that allow them to reach and connect with the target audiences across screens, from smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to PCs. The Company offers developers the ability to maximize the advertising revenue and acquire new users for apps. Its advertiser and developer solutions support all mobile operating systems, including Apple iOS, Android, Windows Phone and BlackBerry. For clients who want a higher degree of customer service, the Company offers its managed media services with dedicated account teams. For its clients who want to interact with it on a more automated basis, the Company offers tools that allow advertisers to buy its ad supply in a programmatic fashion through its ad exchange and developers the opportunity to manage and monetize the ad inventory through its supply side tool.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). Its agencies offer customized marketing programs for clients that range in scale from global marketers to regional and local clients. IAN consists of McCann Worldgroup, FCB, MullenLowe Group, IPG Mediabrands, its digital specialist agencies and its domestic integrated agencies. CMG consists of its specialist marketing services offerings. It has three global networks: McCann Worldgroup, Foote, Cone & Belding and MullenLowe Group, which provide integrated, advertising and marketing solutions for clients. Its global media services companies include UM and Initiative, which operate under the IPG Mediabrands umbrella.

