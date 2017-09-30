Head-To-Head Comparison: Aerohive Networks (HIVE) vs. Riverbed Technology (RVBD)

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) and Riverbed Technology (NASDAQ:RVBD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aerohive Networks Inc. alerts:

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Riverbed Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $160.72 million 1.11 -$23.73 million ($0.57) -7.18 Riverbed Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverbed Technology has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aerohive Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aerohive Networks and Riverbed Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 3 3 0 2.50 Riverbed Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerohive Networks presently has a consensus target price of $6.05, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Aerohive Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Riverbed Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Riverbed Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -18.58% -107.93% -21.00% Riverbed Technology 17.55% 24.83% 10.64%

Summary

Aerohive Networks beats Riverbed Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

About Riverbed Technology

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Riverbed) is a provider of application performance infrastructure. The Company offers a platform to deliver, control and optimize IT resources across the hybrid enterprise. The Riverbed Application Performance Platform delivers application performance infrastructure solutions with a focus on two areas, which include application acceleration and performance management. The Wide area network (WAN) optimization for application acceleration includes Riverbed SteelHead, which provides WAN optimization solution, and Riverbed SteelFusion, which provides branch converged infrastructure. The Company’s application acceleration solutions also include Riverbed SteelApp, an application delivery controller (ADC). The Company’s performance management solution includes Riverbed SteelCentral, a performance management suite that combines its application-aware network performance management and application performance management control suite.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.