Head-To-Head Analysis: Affymetrix (AFFX) vs. CareDx (CDNA)

Affymetrix (NASDAQ: AFFX) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of CareDx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CareDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Affymetrix and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affymetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 0 2 0 3.00

CareDx has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.43%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Affymetrix.

Profitability

This table compares Affymetrix and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affymetrix 4.24% 4.84% 2.97% CareDx -61.27% -85.68% -21.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affymetrix and CareDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affymetrix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareDx $46.96 million 1.78 -$9.83 million ($1.44) -2.57

Affymetrix has higher revenue, but lower earnings than CareDx.

Summary

CareDx beats Affymetrix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affymetrix

Affymetrix, Inc. (Affymetrix) is a provider of life science products and molecular diagnostic products that enable parallel analysis of biological systems at the gene, protein and cell level. The Company operates through two business segments: Affymetrix Core and eBioscience. The Affymetrix Core segment focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of systems for genetic analysis in the life sciences, agricultural biotechnology (AgBio) and diagnostic industry. The eBioscience segment primarily focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of research products in the areas of flow cytometry, immunoassays, microscopic imaging and other protein-based analyses. The Company sells its products to genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories, as well as pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies. It maintains sales and distribution operations across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. Its products under development for transplant monitoring include AlloSure, a development-stage transplant surveillance solution, which applies next generation sequencing to detect and quantitate genetic differences between donor-derived cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (dd-cfDNA) in the blood stream emanating from the donor heart. It offers the AlloMap Score Variability service, which provides complementary information to help personalize long-term care of heart transplant recipients.

