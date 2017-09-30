HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) Holdings Reduced by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P cut its position in HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,876,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,623 shares during the period. HCA Holdings accounts for about 1.9% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harris Associates L P owned 3.29% of HCA Holdings worth $1,035,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in HCA Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Holdings in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 14.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of HCA Holdings by 37.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 1,455,790 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. HCA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Holdings, Inc. will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Holdings from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of HCA Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $171,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,556.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $529,309. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

