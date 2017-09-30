HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for pSivida Corp. (PSDV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on pSivida Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $13.00 price objective on pSivida Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of pSivida Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on pSivida Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, pSivida Corp. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 360,088 shares. pSivida Corp. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $47.25 million.

pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. pSivida Corp. had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 245.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that pSivida Corp. will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in pSivida Corp. stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of pSivida Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

pSivida Corp. develops drug delivery products primarily for the treatment of chronic eye diseases. The Company operates through the biotechnology sector segment. The Company has developed three products for treatment of back-of-the-eye diseases, which include Medidur for posterior segment uveitis, its lead product candidate that is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials; ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME), its lead licensed product that is sold in the United States and European Union (EU) countries, and Retisert.

