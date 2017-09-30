Hawkins (HWKN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.02

News articles about Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawkins earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.3329173753519 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,355 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $435.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post $2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Hawkins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Mary J. Schumacher purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard G. Erstad sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and specialty ingredients for its customers in a range of industries. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment is engaged in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to various industries, such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics and energy.

