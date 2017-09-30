Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 85.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 168.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) opened at 55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $4.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/hartford-financial-services-group-inc-the-hig-shares-bought-by-etrade-capital-management-llc.html.

About Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.