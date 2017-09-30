Harris Associates L P Sells 1,475 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 4.88% of Fidelity National Financial worth $596,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,966,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial Inc. alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 786 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $38,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at $572,060.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $3,856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,172,333.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,559. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harris Associates L P Sells 1,475 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/harris-associates-l-p-sells-1475-shares-of-fidelity-national-financial-inc-fnf.html.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) traded up 0.89% on Friday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,518 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.