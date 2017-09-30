Harris Associates L P Has $417.89 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Harris Associates L P raised its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,659 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 2.99% of Whirlpool Corporation worth $417,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Whirlpool Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Whirlpool Corporation by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Whirlpool Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,493,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Whirlpool Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) traded up 0.47% during trading on Friday, hitting $184.44. 467,922 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $145.91 and a one year high of $202.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.94.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Whirlpool Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Whirlpool Corporation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

