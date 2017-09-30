HarbourVest Partners LLC Has $7.53 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (BOX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 241.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Box comprises approximately 3.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Box worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Box by 843.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Box Inc. alerts:

In other Box news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $66,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $757,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,389 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/harbourvest-partners-llc-has-7-53-million-stake-in-box-inc-box.html.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) traded up 2.82% on Friday, reaching $19.32. 3,662,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The firm’s market cap is $2.58 billion.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Box had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Box in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG upgraded shares of Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.01.

Box Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Box Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.