Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) & Whitestone REIT (WSR) Critical Comparison

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. alerts:

71.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 29.99% 8.57% 2.66% Whitestone REIT 4.36% 1.69% 0.54%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 877.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Whitestone REIT 1 1 2 0 2.25

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $38.87 million 32.39 $27.89 million $0.54 45.13 Whitestone REIT $112.35 million 4.47 $49.43 million $0.13 100.39

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Whitestone REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows. The Company focuses its investment activities primarily on Energy Efficiency Projects, which include projects typically undertaken by energy service companies, which reduce a building’s or facility’s energy usage or cost by installing various building components, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems, and Renewable Energy Projects, which include projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. It may also invest in other projects, such as water or communications infrastructure.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or held interests in 69 commercial properties, including 15 properties in Houston, five properties in Dallas-Fort Worth, three properties in San Antonio, four properties in Austin, 27 properties in the Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan areas, and one property in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties included Heritage Trace Plaza, Headquarters Village, La Mirada, The Marketplace at Central, Mercado at Scottsdale Ranch, Paradise Plaza, Parkside Village North, Pima Norte and Quinlan Crossing.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.