Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3,104.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $474,903,000 after buying an additional 22,162,112 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,673,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,782,000 after buying an additional 2,820,380 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,936,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,846,000 after buying an additional 2,544,916 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $57,945,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 360.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,034,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,269,000 after buying an additional 2,375,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Richard D. Moss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $481,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Marsh sold 10,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $250,587.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,927.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,713. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) opened at 24.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 64.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

