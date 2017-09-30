Hancock Holding Co. Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $135,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE NYCB) opened at 12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.59. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.75 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

