Hancock Holding Co. Has $908,000 Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Hancock Holding Co. held its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. owned 0.05% of Cooper-Standard Holdings worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 801,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings by 2,433.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 526,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 506,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other Cooper-Standard Holdings news, insider Aleksandra A. Miziolek sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $87,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,466. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $7,233,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,865 shares of company stock valued at $41,989,615 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) opened at 115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $118.59.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.02 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Cooper-Standard Holdings’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post $10.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

