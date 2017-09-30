Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,594,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,171,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,565,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,351,000 after purchasing an additional 552,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,870 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,044,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.22.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) traded up 0.83% during trading on Friday, hitting $141.74. 3,673,617 shares of the stock traded hands. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.25 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $57,397.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $110,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $781,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock worth $48,886,463. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

