Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

News headlines about Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Halcon Resources Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.9629910199043 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Halcon Resources Corporation alerts:

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE HK) opened at 6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Halcon Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

HK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Halcon Resources Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halcon Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Halcon Resources Corporation (HK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.02” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/halcon-resources-corporation-hk-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-02.html.

In related news, Director Darryl Schall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,431.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 305,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $1,870,882.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980,119 shares of company stock valued at $37,990,969 over the last ninety days. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halcon Resources Corporation

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.