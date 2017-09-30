Guardian Capital LP Sells 309,706 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 309,706 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline Corp. accounts for about 2.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 1.16% of Pembina Pipeline Corp. worth $154,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 401,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,654 shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline Corp. had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 168.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

