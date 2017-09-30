Guardian Capital LP Has $85.09 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,968 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters Corp comprises 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.26% of Thomson Reuters Corp worth $85,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 40.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 111,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 133.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 705,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters Corp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) traded up 0.55% on Friday, hitting $45.88. 784,492 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters Corp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Thomson Reuters Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Guardian Capital LP Has $85.09 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/guardian-capital-lp-has-85-09-million-stake-in-thomson-reuters-corp-tri.html.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.