Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,455 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. BidaskClub cut Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE PBA) traded down 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 633,654 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline Corp. had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.04%.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

