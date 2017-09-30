GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Dover Corporation (DOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dover Corporation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dover Corporation by 5,446.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover Corporation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dover Corporation by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dover Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover Corporation alerts:

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE DOV) opened at 91.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Dover Corporation had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Dover Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

In other Dover Corporation news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $2,176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dover Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Dover Corporation from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Dover Corporation (DOV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/gsa-capital-partners-llp-takes-1-03-million-position-in-dover-corporation-dov.html.

Dover Corporation Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.