GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,033 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 77.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) opened at 25.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $961.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.48.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KELYA. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

