Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) Stake Maintained by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc maintained its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,870 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,334,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 581,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 179,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) opened at 10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.79 million. Analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.

