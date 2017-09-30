Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) Stake Lifted by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grifols, were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grifols, in the second quarter worth approximately $57,845,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, by 52.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,352,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, by 14,219.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,901,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,922 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, by 5.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,341,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 667,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, by 661.8% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 632,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 549,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) opened at 21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grifols, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols, in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Grifols, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Grifols, Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

