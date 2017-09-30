Greenhill & Co. (GHL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Greenhill & Co. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6603547321523 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Greenhill & Co. (GHL) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 790,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. Greenhill & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Greenhill & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 135.34%.

Greenhill & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $235.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 55.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

