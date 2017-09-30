GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated their hold rating on shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research note released on Friday.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.04 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Dougherty & Co restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 4.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 8,016,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company’s market cap is $1.49 billion.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. GoPro had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 25,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $259,629.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,621.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Prober sold 24,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $274,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $542,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in GoPro by 14.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 195.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

