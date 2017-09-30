Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.912493973072 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.44.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded up 0.73% on Friday, reaching $237.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,308 shares. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.69. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.77 and a 52-week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $754,983.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,128,994.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

