Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,929.29 ($25.95).

Several brokerages have commented on GOG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($26.56) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 1,970 ($26.49) to GBX 1,940 ($26.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 1,951 ($26.24) to GBX 1,882 ($25.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.26) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) traded up 1.73% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1703.00. 115,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 730.84 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,718.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,762.94. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,344.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.97) per share. This is an increase from Go-Ahead Group plc’s previous dividend of $30.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

About Go-Ahead Group plc

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

