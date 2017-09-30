GNC Holdings (GNC) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

GNC Holdings (NYSE: GNC) is one of 23 public companies in the “Food Retail & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GNC Holdings to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GNC Holdings and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio GNC Holdings $2.48 billion $278.86 million -1.67 GNC Holdings Competitors $21.39 billion $989.23 million 38.25

GNC Holdings’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GNC Holdings. GNC Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

GNC Holdings pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. GNC Holdings pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 143.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GNC Holdings has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares GNC Holdings and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GNC Holdings -14.56% 285.93% 4.49% GNC Holdings Competitors 0.82% 32.88% 4.20%

Volatility and Risk

GNC Holdings has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GNC Holdings’ rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GNC Holdings and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GNC Holdings 5 2 0 0 1.29 GNC Holdings Competitors 706 1434 1419 22 2.21

GNC Holdings currently has a consensus price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. As a group, “Food Retail & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 4.96%. Given GNC Holdings’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GNC Holdings has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of GNC Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GNC Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Food Retail & Distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GNC Holdings rivals beat GNC Holdings on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products. It operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its U.S. and Canada segment generates revenues primarily from sales of products to customers at its Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com. Its International segment generates revenue primarily to its international franchisees. Its Manufacturing/Wholesale segment comprises its manufacturing operations in South Carolina and its wholesale partner relationships.

