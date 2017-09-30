Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Glovista Investments LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.2% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 75.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.42. The company had a trading volume of 894,569 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.32 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $530.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 47.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

