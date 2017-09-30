Glovista Investments LLC Has $1,326,000 Holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust (BOND)

Glovista Investments LLC continued to hold its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO ETF Trust (BOND) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 144,448 shares of the company traded hands. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

