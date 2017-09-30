Glovista Investments LLC Buys Shares of 35,389 Sina Corporation (SINA)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sina Corporation by 1,354.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,176 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sina Corporation by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 632,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sina Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,605,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sina Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,607,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Sina Corporation by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 416,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sina Corporation (SINA) traded up 1.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $114.65. 573,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.18. Sina Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29.

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $358.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.23 million. Sina Corporation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 18.64%. Sina Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sina Corporation will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Sina Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Sina Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sina Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sina Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Sina Corporation to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sina Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.74.

About Sina Corporation

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

