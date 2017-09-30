Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Stake Maintained by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 260.7% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares during the period.

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) traded down 1.86% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 131,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Global Medical REIT Profile

