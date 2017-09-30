Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Gigamon in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $2,314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul B. Shinn sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $107,238.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,195.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gigamon by 95.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gigamon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 394,726 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter worth about $103,546,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gigamon by 3,567.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,525,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the second quarter worth about $55,350,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gigamon (GIMO) traded up 0.24% on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 455,350 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Gigamon has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Gigamon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gigamon will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

